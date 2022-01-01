About this product
This flower comes to us from an incredible specialty grower who combines outdoor cultivation with the attention of an indoor grower. We then ensure that the final quality of the bud meets Growtown's high expectations by hand trimming and sorting it. It is then bottled by hand with a moisture pack in every bottle.
About this brand
Through the empowerment of sharing unbiased education and the excitement of exploring uncharted territories, we are committed to being more than just another brand of cannabis.