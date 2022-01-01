Painted Lady is a delightful cultivar that balances the original hemp strains of AC/DC and Otto 2 Franklin. She makes for a nice, smooth smoke without the psychoactive effects of THC. With a terpene count averaging 3.34%, you can expect a wonderous aroma and flavour of lemongrass and malt with a subtle diesel undertone. The terpenes of this particular strain favour myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene.



This flower comes to us from an incredible specialty grower who combines outdoor cultivation with the attention of an indoor grower. We then ensure that the final quality of the bud meets Growtown's high expectations by hand trimming and sorting it. It is then bottled by hand with a moisture pack in every bottle.