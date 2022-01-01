Made from the flower and sugar leaves of the only strain with just Cannabigerol (CBG) currently available in Canada, our Panakeia Pure CBG vape carts will help soothe your mind and body without the psychoactive components of THC.



Crafted in small batches by our dedicated concentrates team, our Panakeia Pure CBG vape cartridges are made by extracting the trichomes from flower material and then pressing and purifying them in a rosin press. With the additional potency of distilled concentrates and trichomes, carefully selected botanical terpenes are added before our high-quality ceramic and quartz carts are filled with the mixture.