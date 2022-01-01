About this product
Crafted in small batches by our dedicated concentrates team, our Panakeia Pure CBG vape cartridges are made by extracting the trichomes from flower material and then pressing and purifying them in a rosin press. With the additional potency of distilled concentrates and trichomes, carefully selected botanical terpenes are added before our high-quality ceramic and quartz carts are filled with the mixture.
About this brand
Through the empowerment of sharing unbiased education and the excitement of exploring uncharted territories, we are committed to being more than just another brand of cannabis.