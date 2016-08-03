Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Fleurish Cannabis

Fleurish Cannabis

Pink Mango (Social) Pre-Rolls

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

Our Pink Mango was cultivated to help women enhance their connection time and energize their day. Pink Mango (our particular strain from the Mango family) is a sativa-dominant strain with a small amount of CBG, known to produce an uplifting, chatty, and calming effect.

It has a sweet & sour and lemon-candy flavour with a luscious citrus aroma. Pink Mango flowers have round dusty nuggets, with long thin light pinkish-amber hairs and a coating of tiny amber crystal trichomes. The dominant terpenes are Terpinolene, C-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Ocimene.

Like all of our pre-rolls and milled flower products, these joints are made with 100% flower and include no trim. Each joint is made with indoor-grown flower, which has been hand-watered, hung to dry, and hand-sorted to ensure its premium quality.

Pink Mango effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
57% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
28% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headaches
21% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
21% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!