About this product

Our Pink Mango was cultivated to help women enhance their connection time and energize their day. Pink Mango (our particular strain from the Mango family) is a sativa-dominant strain with a small amount of CBG, known to produce an uplifting, chatty, and calming effect.



It has a sweet & sour and lemon-candy flavour with a luscious citrus aroma. Pink Mango flowers have round dusty nuggets, with long thin light pinkish-amber hairs and a coating of tiny amber crystal trichomes. The dominant terpenes are Terpinolene, C-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Ocimene.



Like all of our pre-rolls and milled flower products, these joints are made with 100% flower and include no trim. Each joint is made with indoor-grown flower, which has been hand-watered, hung to dry, and hand-sorted to ensure its premium quality.