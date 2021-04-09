About this product

Our high THC variant of Powdered Donuts is sure to be a treat. Stemming from its wicked cross of the strains Orange Cookies and Jet Fuel Gelato, this dried flower has a delicious terpene profile featuring caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene.



Combined together, this flower presents with a nutty, buttery taste to accompany the donut overtone. Even with the high THC, this flower will smoke smooth for you in whatever way you enjoy it most.



As with all of our quality craft cannabis, this flower had been handled by a real human with care at every step of its development, right into your bottle alongside a moisture pack.