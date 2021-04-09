About this product
Our high THC variant of Powdered Donuts is sure to be a treat. Stemming from its wicked cross of the strains Orange Cookies and Jet Fuel Gelato, this dried flower has a delicious terpene profile featuring caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene.
Combined together, this flower presents with a nutty, buttery taste to accompany the donut overtone. Even with the high THC, this flower will smoke smooth for you in whatever way you enjoy it most.
As with all of our quality craft cannabis, this flower had been handled by a real human with care at every step of its development, right into your bottle alongside a moisture pack.
About this strain
Powdered Donuts is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Orange Cookies. This strain produces cerebral effects that spread throughout your body. Powdered Donuts is a mild strain that leaves you feeling happy and totally relaxed - ideal for consumers with a low THC tolerance. This strain features a tangy citrus aroma with a sweet, fruity flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose Powdered Donuts to relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Growers say this strain flowers into lumpy buds that are bright green with chunky trichome coverage. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Powdered Donuts, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
About this brand
Fleurish Cannabis
Fleurish was launched with a focus on celebrating the unique energy and power of women. Our goals have always been to create products that are crafted to enhance their wellbeing, support their businesses, and give back through initiatives rooted in their causes.