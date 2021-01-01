About this product

Our tried and tested combination of two sativa favourites, these pre-rolls combine our Island Sweet Skunk and Pink Mango premium flower strains.



With its skunky and earthy tones coupled with sweet and fruity notes, this Sativa blend has been known to combine the uplifting, motivating, and chatty effects of its origin strains. Like all of our pre-rolls and milled flower products, these joints are made with 100% flower and include no trim.



Each joint is made with indoor-grown flower, which has been hand-watered, hung to dry, and hand-sorted to ensure its premium quality.