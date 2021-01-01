About this product

Handmade using 100% all-natural ingredients including full-spectrum cannabis CBD extract, premium Epsom salts and vitamin E.



Each Bag contains 500 mg of CBD.

Harness the power of CBD and Epsom salts in the most natural way possible with no added colours, preservatives or added scents. Simply Soak CBD Epsom Salts is handmade using 100% all-natural ingredients including full-spectrum cannabis CBD extract, premium Epsom salts and vitamin E. Each bag contains 400 g of Epsom salts and gives you the perfect amount for each soak.