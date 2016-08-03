Fleurish Cannabis
Pink Mango (Social) Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Our Pink Mango was cultivated to help women enhance their connection time and energize their day. Pink Mango (our particular strain from the Mango family) is a sativa-dominant strain with a small but consistent amount of CBG, known to produce an uplifting, chatty, and calming effect.
It has a sweet & sour and lemon-candy flavour with a luscious citrus aroma. Pink Mango flowers have round dusty nuggets, with long thin light pinkish-amber hairs and a coating of tiny amber crystal trichomes. The dominant terpenes are Terpinolene, C-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Ocimene.
Like all of our dried flower products, Pink Mango is grown indoors; is hand watered, hung to dry, hand sorted & trimmed, and comes with a moisture pack to ensure you always get a premium flower experience.
Pink Mango effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
57% of people report feeling aroused
Dry eyes
28% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headaches
21% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
21% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
