About this product

Our Pink Mango was cultivated to help women enhance their connection time and energize their day. Pink Mango (our particular strain from the Mango family) is a sativa-dominant strain with a small but consistent amount of CBG, known to produce an uplifting, chatty, and calming effect.



It has a sweet & sour and lemon-candy flavour with a luscious citrus aroma. Pink Mango flowers have round dusty nuggets, with long thin light pinkish-amber hairs and a coating of tiny amber crystal trichomes. The dominant terpenes are Terpinolene, C-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Ocimene.



Like all of our dried flower products, Pink Mango is grown indoors; is hand watered, hung to dry, hand sorted & trimmed, and comes with a moisture pack to ensure you always get a premium flower experience.