40 Winks Nighttime CBN Tincture + Melatonin – Peppermint
About this product
Our 40 Winks Nighttime CBN Tincture + Melatonin contains 300mg of CBN and 150mg of Melatonin in organic fractionated coconut oil (MCT) with all natural flavor.
-Each 1oz bottle contains 300mg of CBN (cannabinol), known as the “sleep cannabinoid,” and 150mg of Melatonin.
-Each 1.0 mL serving (1 dropper) contains 10 mg of CBN and 5mg of Melatonin.
-Formulated with organic fractionated coconut oil (MCT) and natural peppermint flavor.
-Graduated droppers show 0.25 mL, 0.5 mL, 0.75 mL, and 1.0 mL to accurately dispense a serving.
-Each 1oz bottle is a 30-day supply when 1.0 mL is taken once nightly.
Visit https://forgehemp.com/third-party-tests to view Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for ALL of our finished products.
Vegan | Gluten Free | Non-GMO | USA Hemp
Suggested Use: Shake well before using. Adults take one serving by mouth 30 minutes or less before bedtime, or as directed by a medical professional.
THC-Free: This product is third-party lab tested to ensure no detectable level of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol: Delta 9THC, THCA-A, Delta 8THC, THCV, or THCVA). Forge Hemp Company stands behind its products 100%, but will not be held liable for users’ drug screening results. If you are concerned about drug screenings, we recommend contacting your employer or their lab service provider for information about their test parameters.
Warnings: Keep out of reach of children. Do not exceed one serving (1 dropper) per 12 hours. Consult your healthcare provider if you are using any prescription medications, have a medical condition, are pregnant or nursing.
Pro Tips:
-If you’re new to CBN, start with 1/2 dropper to get familiar with its effects.
-Tinctures are best absorbed under the tongue, hold for 30-60 seconds before swallowing.
-Store in the refrigerator if the product will not be fully used within 60 days.
This product is not approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
-Each 1oz bottle contains 300mg of CBN (cannabinol), known as the “sleep cannabinoid,” and 150mg of Melatonin.
-Each 1.0 mL serving (1 dropper) contains 10 mg of CBN and 5mg of Melatonin.
-Formulated with organic fractionated coconut oil (MCT) and natural peppermint flavor.
-Graduated droppers show 0.25 mL, 0.5 mL, 0.75 mL, and 1.0 mL to accurately dispense a serving.
-Each 1oz bottle is a 30-day supply when 1.0 mL is taken once nightly.
Visit https://forgehemp.com/third-party-tests to view Certificates of Analysis (COAs) for ALL of our finished products.
Vegan | Gluten Free | Non-GMO | USA Hemp
Suggested Use: Shake well before using. Adults take one serving by mouth 30 minutes or less before bedtime, or as directed by a medical professional.
THC-Free: This product is third-party lab tested to ensure no detectable level of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol: Delta 9THC, THCA-A, Delta 8THC, THCV, or THCVA). Forge Hemp Company stands behind its products 100%, but will not be held liable for users’ drug screening results. If you are concerned about drug screenings, we recommend contacting your employer or their lab service provider for information about their test parameters.
Warnings: Keep out of reach of children. Do not exceed one serving (1 dropper) per 12 hours. Consult your healthcare provider if you are using any prescription medications, have a medical condition, are pregnant or nursing.
Pro Tips:
-If you’re new to CBN, start with 1/2 dropper to get familiar with its effects.
-Tinctures are best absorbed under the tongue, hold for 30-60 seconds before swallowing.
-Store in the refrigerator if the product will not be fully used within 60 days.
This product is not approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Forge Hemp Company - Premium HHC, CBD, CBN & Delta-8 THC
Since 2019, Forge Hemp Company has dared to redefine the industry’s standards for strength, quality, and innovation. Our Denver-based boutique brand of HHC, CBD, CBN, and Delta-8 THC reflect the highest levels of craftsmanship and customer service.
First and Best in HHC
Forge was the first company in the world to sell an HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) retail product. We credit Daniel in Scotch Plains, NJ for being first on Guava Jam HHC cartridges the moment they went live on our site on July 29, 2021! Less than three months later, Forge was first to launch an HHC edible. Christopher of Groton, CT claims the honors of first purchaser on October 21, 2021 with a package of our 20mg HHC Pomegranate Lemalade gummies.
Most HHC Variety
Today, we take pride in offering the industry’s most choice in HHC, and we’re always adding new items based on customer feedback and requests. Forge offers nine cannabis-derived terpene varieties and two botanically-derived terpenes, as well as 2 gram and 1 gram disposable cartridges, 510-thread cartridges, distillate syringes, concentrate pucks, and HHC gummies.
Highest HHC Quality
What never changes is our commitment to delivering top quality, authentic HHC. Colorado Chromatography, the group that patented the process for refining Hexahydrocanninol, has always been our sole supplier of HHC. With the best HHC, only the best terpenes will do. We source all of our ultra-premium fresh-extracted cannabis-derived terpenes from the artisan chemists at Terpene Belt Farms in Northern California. It took us nearly a year to offer disposable cartridges because we couldn’t find any that met our high standards. At last we found disposable, rechargeable cartridges with pre-heat buttons, metal housings, and subohm ceramic coils for big clouds and no clogs.
Roots in CBD
Before Forge existed, we used CBD for pain, stress, and sleep. We knew CBD worked. But we saw too many products on store shelves with misleading labels, containing pathetically low amounts of CBD, at outrageous prices. We were frustrated, yet inspired to achieve a higher standard for effectiveness, and therefore value. We began blending the highest quality ingredients with strong and transparent CBD concentrations. We also made an early commitment to ZERO THC formulas with tinctures made from true THC-free hemp distillates.
Today, we’re realizing our vision to bring the benefits of Hemp CBD to more people everywhere, and evolving our line of premium cannabinoids with innovations in HHC, CBN, Delta-8, and more.
First and Best in HHC
Forge was the first company in the world to sell an HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) retail product. We credit Daniel in Scotch Plains, NJ for being first on Guava Jam HHC cartridges the moment they went live on our site on July 29, 2021! Less than three months later, Forge was first to launch an HHC edible. Christopher of Groton, CT claims the honors of first purchaser on October 21, 2021 with a package of our 20mg HHC Pomegranate Lemalade gummies.
Most HHC Variety
Today, we take pride in offering the industry’s most choice in HHC, and we’re always adding new items based on customer feedback and requests. Forge offers nine cannabis-derived terpene varieties and two botanically-derived terpenes, as well as 2 gram and 1 gram disposable cartridges, 510-thread cartridges, distillate syringes, concentrate pucks, and HHC gummies.
Highest HHC Quality
What never changes is our commitment to delivering top quality, authentic HHC. Colorado Chromatography, the group that patented the process for refining Hexahydrocanninol, has always been our sole supplier of HHC. With the best HHC, only the best terpenes will do. We source all of our ultra-premium fresh-extracted cannabis-derived terpenes from the artisan chemists at Terpene Belt Farms in Northern California. It took us nearly a year to offer disposable cartridges because we couldn’t find any that met our high standards. At last we found disposable, rechargeable cartridges with pre-heat buttons, metal housings, and subohm ceramic coils for big clouds and no clogs.
Roots in CBD
Before Forge existed, we used CBD for pain, stress, and sleep. We knew CBD worked. But we saw too many products on store shelves with misleading labels, containing pathetically low amounts of CBD, at outrageous prices. We were frustrated, yet inspired to achieve a higher standard for effectiveness, and therefore value. We began blending the highest quality ingredients with strong and transparent CBD concentrations. We also made an early commitment to ZERO THC formulas with tinctures made from true THC-free hemp distillates.
Today, we’re realizing our vision to bring the benefits of Hemp CBD to more people everywhere, and evolving our line of premium cannabinoids with innovations in HHC, CBN, Delta-8, and more.
State License(s)
OCM-HMPR-22-03458
34156703-0000
MFE21318