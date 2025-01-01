About this product
This multi-aphrodisiac blend is formulated for women, to enhance tactile sensation & pleasure while decreasing tension, discomfort and dryness. As our first zero-THC product, we formulated Awaken with Kava Kava (which stimulates the same receptors as THC) plus broad-spectrum CBD from hemp — which has numerous beneficial effects, including decrease in muscular tension, enhanced blood flow and decreased pain signaling. We also included a variety of essential oils & botanical extracts — not only for their aroma & flavor, but for their synergy with cannabinoids. (Scientists call this synergy "the entourage effect.")
- Made of 8 plant-based aphrodisiacs...and nothing else
- Broad-spectrum CBD from hemp organically-grown in the USA
- All-natural & organic ingredients in organic coconut MCT oil
- Rich chocolate & mint aroma
- 30-50 servings per bottle
- Independently lab tested for purity
- THC-free
Not for use with latex protection
Discounts cannot be combined
No Delivery to: Canada, Portugal, Spain, Malaysia.

This multi-aphrodisiac blend is formulated for women, to enhance tactile sensation & pleasure while decreasing tension, discomfort and dryness. As our first zero-THC product, we formulated Awaken with Kava Kava (which stimulates the same receptors as THC) plus broad-spectrum CBD from hemp — which has numerous beneficial effects, including decrease in muscular tension, enhanced blood flow and decreased pain signaling. We also included a variety of essential oils & botanical extracts — not only for their aroma & flavor, but for their synergy with cannabinoids. (Scientists call this synergy "the entourage effect.")
About this brand
Foria
From the start, Foria has been an innovator in non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, innovating cannabis-infused arousal oil & suppositories that are effective for menstrual relief and sexual healing & pleasure.
Due to the intimate nature of those products, purity has always been our number one concern. Naturally, all our formulas use only the purest ingredients, either organic-certified or grown to organic standards. Whether THC/CBD cannabis or hemp-only CBD, our ingredients & products are independently tested for purity from all contaminants.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001065-LIC
