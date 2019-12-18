About this product
Start your day with a smile; feel alert, focused, calm and jitter-free. With Get Supr, you get an incredible coffee experience paired with the highest quality organic broad-spectrum hemp CBD extract. It's the best way to enjoy a little extra CBD in your daily wellness routine.
20mg BROAD SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT CBD
Our organic broad-spectrum hemp extract that is made from premium US grown hemp delivers a true “entourage effect” with all the cannabinoids and terpenes, including 20mg of CBD, the cannabis compound known for its many benefits but are non-psychoactive and do not produce a "high". Our product is guaranteed to contain 0.0% THC and is independently lab tested for quality. Our highly bioavailable, water-soluble CBD extract absorbs into the bloodstream 4X faster than most oil-based hemp extracts.
100% ARABICA BEANS INSTANT COFFEE
Coffee is all about Taste and Experience. Our Instant Coffee is made of 100% single-origin Arabica beans that have been roasted and ground to perfection. Then through the freeze-drying method, the liquid is forced out of the beans leaving tasty and aromatic coffee granules. The granules dissolve easily when mixed with water to create a great cup of coffee.
Each box includes 10 - 20mg single-serve packets of CBD infused Instant Coffee.
