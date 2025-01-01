Calm is possible with Leilo’s deliciously refreshing Kava Relaxation Drinks 🪷 Pick your favorite flavor and embrace smooth, feel-good tranquility with every sip. Leilo empowers you to enjoy yourself without alcohol — just natural, plant-powered refreshment that fits seamlessly into your lifestyle.



With Leilo by your side, you can:



Embrace deep relaxation & tranquility

Unwind without alcohol

Naturally reduce anxiety & stress

Leilo Kava Relaxation Drink

1 12 ounce can (355 milliliters)

Sold individually

Serving size: 1 can

Plant-powered

Alcohol-free

25 calories per serving

Leilo Drink Flavors

Lime Margarita: A cocktail-inspired flavor that blends the power of kava with refreshing, citrusy flavors for everyday relaxation.



Raspberry Hibiscus: Raspberry Hibiscus delivers a refreshing, floral-fruit balance powered by a potent kava blend. A little tart, a little sweet.