Logo for the brand GOOD BUDS

GOOD BUDS

Chemdog OG Live Resin Hash 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

OG Chem effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
137 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
