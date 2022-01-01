Guava Ghoul is an indica-dominant guava-forward tropical island strain from GOOD BUDS. Grown in Living Organic Soils on Salt Spring Island, BC.



A GOOD BUDS exclusive strain, Guava Ghoul is a chill tropical island monster. This organic indica was created when strains Zombie Stomp and Snow Monster crept through our Salt Spring Island farm to feast on a Hawaiian, creating a complex, tropical-punch strain. Guava Ghoul basks in warm ocean breezes, giving it a special sticky-greasy quality that's rich in CBG. With dominant β-caryophyllene, α-bisabolol, and β-myrcene terpenes, Guava Ghoul tastes of guava, honeydew, Tahiti lime, cinnamon and Candeia wood. GOOD BUDS is a family-owned and operated LP from Salt Spring Island, BC. We believe in connecting good people with good cannabis, and we accomplish this using only living, organic soils rich in bioavailable microorganisms and nutrients for enhanced flavour, sustainability and quality. All our buds are harvested by hand, and hang dried in small batches using artisanal slow-cure methods.