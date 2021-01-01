GOOD BUDS
MANGO TAFFIE
Product rating:
About this product
A GOOD BUDS original, known for smooth, juicy mango aromas and flavor. These dense buds are caked with sticky resin and trichomes.
Small-Batch. Indoor. Organic Soils. Hang Dried. Hand Trimmed. Salt Spring Island, BC.
Terpinolene | Ocimene | Caryophyllene | Myrcene
16-22% THC | 1-3% CBG
SATIVA-DOMINANT
Small-Batch. Indoor. Organic Soils. Hang Dried. Hand Trimmed. Salt Spring Island, BC.
Terpinolene | Ocimene | Caryophyllene | Myrcene
16-22% THC | 1-3% CBG
SATIVA-DOMINANT
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!