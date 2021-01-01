Loading…
Logo for the brand GOOD BUDS

GOOD BUDS

MANGO TAFFIE

Product rating:

About this product

A GOOD BUDS original, known for smooth, juicy mango aromas and flavor. These dense buds are caked with sticky resin and trichomes.

Small-Batch. Indoor. Organic Soils. Hang Dried. Hand Trimmed. Salt Spring Island, BC.

Terpinolene | Ocimene | Caryophyllene | Myrcene

16-22% THC | 1-3% CBG

SATIVA-DOMINANT
