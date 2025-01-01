Good Organics Pink Lemonade is our take on a classic hard lemonade—each 12oz bottle infused with 100mg of Delta 9 THC + 1mg THCp for a refreshing and reliable lift. With a crisp, citrus-forward flavor and smooth finish, this infused lemonade is built for backyard hangs, daytime resets, or unwinding after hours. Shake well, pour chilled, and let the vibes unfold.



• 100mg Delta 9 THC + 1mg THCP per bottle

• Non-alcoholic, vegan, and crafted for clean sipping

• Chill before serving—best poured over ice

• Perfect for pre-roll pairings, mocktail mixers, or solo slow-downs

• Farm Bill compliant and batch-tested

