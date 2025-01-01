Smooth, potent, and luxuriously relaxing—Bubble Bath is a hybrid THCA strain known for its creamy flavor and even-keeled effects. This flower delivers a powerful 35% THCA, offering a blissed-out full-body experience with a gentle mental lift. Indoor-grown and hand-trimmed, each nug is coated in trichomes and exudes a clean, spa-like aroma with subtle gassy notes.
Whether you're easing into your evening or just need a mental reset, Bubble Bath delivers a soak-worthy chill without locking you to the couch.
