When you want the most from your Delta 9 experience, reach for our 30mg Assorted Flavor Gummies. Each piece is infused with 30mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC—crafted for seasoned users who need a bold, longer-lasting lift. Inside every jar, you'll get 30 potent gummies (900mg total) in a flavor-packed rotation of Blue Raspberry, and Strawberry. Whether you're looking to fully unwind, spark a creative groove, or ride the wave deeper, this is your go-to option for max chill with clean ingredients.
Rooted in nature and activated by science, Good Organics crafts premium plant-based wellness products made with naturally derived ingredients. From infused gummies and functional beverages to topicals, tinctures, and softgels, every product is thoughtfully formulated to support balance, ease, and everyday well-being.
Our collection includes hemp-derived cannabinoids like Delta-9 THC, CBD, and CBG—all tested for quality and purity. Whether you're seeking calm, clarity, or comfort, Good Organics delivers dependable experiences you can feel good about.
We’re proudly woman-founded, family-owned, and committed to transparency, sustainability, and the power of good.