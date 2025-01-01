Our Pineapple Delta 9 THC Syrup delivers bold tropical flavor with a clean, hemp-derived Delta 9 experience. Each teaspoon serving provides 17.5mg of THC, allowing for precise, customizable dosing—perfect for mixing into beverages or taking solo. With a fast-acting, water-based formula, this syrup offers smooth elevation without the harshness of alcohol or artificial additives. Whether you're winding down at the end of the day or elevating a low-key social night, this syrup is made to fit your lifestyle—consciously formulated, vegan-friendly, and infused with real terpenes for added depth.

