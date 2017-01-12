Poppin Bottlez brings bold flavor and celebratory energy to your THCA lineup. With a terpene-rich profile and 34.71% THCA, this indoor-grown hybrid delivers an effervescent head high that evolves into a smooth body calm—ideal for elevating mood, unlocking creativity, or relaxing without full couchlock. Hand-trimmed, slow-cured, and third-party tested for purity, this strain makes every session feel like a toast to good times.
Rooted in nature and activated by science, Good Organics crafts premium plant-based wellness products made with naturally derived ingredients. From infused gummies and functional beverages to topicals, tinctures, and softgels, every product is thoughtfully formulated to support balance, ease, and everyday well-being.
Our collection includes hemp-derived cannabinoids like Delta-9 THC, CBD, and CBG—all tested for quality and purity. Whether you're seeking calm, clarity, or comfort, Good Organics delivers dependable experiences you can feel good about.
We’re proudly woman-founded, family-owned, and committed to transparency, sustainability, and the power of good.