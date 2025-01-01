About this product
Dive into a tropical paradise with our newest creation - TropiCanna Mixed Flavor Delta 9 THC Gummies. Crafted with care and precision, each gummy is a burst of sunshine and flavor, delivering the perfect blend of relaxation and refreshment with 25mg of CBD, 5mg of THC.
Indulge your senses with a tantalizing trio of flavors - luscious Pineapple, zesty Orange, and tangy Blueberry Lemonade. This vibrant fusion of tastes takes your taste buds on a journey to the tropics, leaving you craving more with every bite.
Our Delta 9 THC gummies are available in multiple flavors: cherry lime (5mg), blackberry lime (10mg) and TropiCanna mixed flavor "pineapple, orange, blueberry lemonade" (5mg), mixed berry (30mg), and many more options via www.good-organics.com
Key Product Highlights
Simple, vegan, and gluten-free
25mg of CBD, 5mg of Delta 9 THC
• Farm Bill Compliant
• Hemp-derived and no artificial cannabinoids
• Potent formula crafted to support relaxation and chill vibes
• Sourced From 100% USA-Grown, Non-GMO Hemp, Lab Tested
Rest assured, our gummies are made from 100% USA-grown, non-GMO hemp, ensuring a safe, effective, and pure product free from synthetics, contaminants, or carcinogens. But don't just take our word for it – all our products undergo rigorous testing by a third-party, ISO-accredited lab. Each jar of Gummies comes with a QR code linking to our internal lab reports on the raw CBD oil and third-party testing results on the finished product, so you can verify the purity and quality of our gummies yourself.
About this brand
Good Organics
Rooted in nature and activated by science, Good Organics crafts premium plant-based wellness products made with naturally derived ingredients. From infused gummies and functional beverages to topicals, tinctures, and softgels, every product is thoughtfully formulated to support balance, ease, and everyday well-being.
Our collection includes hemp-derived cannabinoids like Delta-9 THC, CBD, and CBG—all tested for quality and purity. Whether you're seeking calm, clarity, or comfort, Good Organics delivers dependable experiences you can feel good about.
We’re proudly woman-founded, family-owned, and committed to transparency, sustainability, and the power of good.
License(s)
- GA, US: 13_7912
