USDA Certified Organic CBD Oil Tincture 900mg

by Good Organics
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

Less Than 0.3% THC:With less than 0.3% THC, it ensures you benefit from the entourage effect, where cannabinoids and other compounds work together for enhanced benefits.

Versatile for Creative Endeavors: Ideal for crafty kitchen projects, from adding to massage oils to creating homemade lotions or incorporating into recipes, it's versatile for your creative endeavors.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Good Organics
Good Organics
Shop products
At Good Organics, we're committed to offering a thoughtfully curated selection of organic, vegan, and sustainably sourced products designed to enhance your well-being holistically. From our CBD and hemp-derived solutions to our high-quality skincare and haircare lines, each item is crafted with meticulous attention to purity and potency. We believe in harnessing the natural power of plants to nourish and rejuvenate - empowering you to embrace a lifestyle of harmony and vitality. Discover a new standard of wellness with Good Organics.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.