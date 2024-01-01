USDA Certified Organic Tranquil Mint CBD Oil Tincture 1350mg

by Good Organics
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

Mood Regulation:Truly broad spectrum with 0.0% THC, offering a phytonutrient-rich profile with minor cannabinoids (CBC, CBN, CBG), terpenes, and flavonoids.

Cognitive Health and Memory Function:The combination of various cannabis compounds promotes the entourage effect, enhancing wellness-boosting results.

Healthy Muscle Movement:Interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to help maintain overall body and mind balance, contributing to a calm and collected state.
Promotion of Digestive Well-Being:Crafted with organic broad spectrum hemp extract, organic olive oil (carrier oil for fast-acting results), and organic peppermint essential oil for a refreshing mint flavor.

Appetite Regulation: No preservatives, alcohol, fillers, artificial colors, or flavors. Extracted only from 100% organic, USA-grown hemp, free of pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers.

Balance and Coordination Support:Tranquil Mint Organic Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture is USDA Certified Organic, ensuring the highest standards of organic quality.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Good Organics
Good Organics
Shop products
At Good Organics, we're committed to offering a thoughtfully curated selection of organic, vegan, and sustainably sourced products designed to enhance your well-being holistically. From our CBD and hemp-derived solutions to our high-quality skincare and haircare lines, each item is crafted with meticulous attention to purity and potency. We believe in harnessing the natural power of plants to nourish and rejuvenate - empowering you to embrace a lifestyle of harmony and vitality. Discover a new standard of wellness with Good Organics.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.