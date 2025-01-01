We think of it as quick relief in a stick–enjoy the all-natural deep healing formula in an easy roll-on. Combining ancient anti-inflammatory herbs with the benefits of high-quality hemp extract, and infused in a proprietary blend of botanical oils to quickly penetrate the system without any chemical enhancers. Now you can easily apply Hemp oil for pain-relief to any part of the body that needs soothing relief! This CBD roll on topical applicator is so convenient. Just remove the cap and roll-on the part of your body that needs it most. Great for aches and pains!



High Potency: 500mg strength organic hemp extract oil for the ultimate therapeutic experience.

Quick Relief: fast topical absorption gets to work right away on the receptors in the skin.

Goes Deep: the healing qualities are driven deep into the system to quickly boost relief and recovery.

Synergistic Botanical Blend: infused with our proprietary blend of all-natural oils for maximum penetration, and even absorption.

Easy Application: able to cover larger surface areas and bendy parts of the body where our patch may not be ideal.

BEST RESULTS

Apply throughout the day or night as needed

Avoid contact with eyes

For body use, not intended for facial application.

read more