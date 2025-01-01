Relax and repair with Green Vapor CBD Tinctures. This extra-strength tincture is made with 1,000 MG of CBD isolate and MCT Oil (Coconut derived). Safe, affordable, and easy-to-use, each CBD tincture contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night, sublingually.



Offered in a one-ounce bottle containing 30, 1mL servings. The dropper applicator has measurement markers on it (0.25, 0.50, 0.75 and 1mL), allowing for accuracy and flexibility for serving sizes.



Servings:

30 – 1 ml servings



Milligrams per dropper:

1,000mg = 33mg of CBD per 1ml dropper



Ingredients: Organic MCT oil (derived from coconuts), premium hemp extract (cannabidiol) and proprietary terpene blend.



We are able to ship them to all 50 states and internationally.



0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED



Our products include components that support wellness and balance. These hemp components may be able to boost your lifestyle, and are easy to use even on a day-to-day basis. Additionally, CBD may support a wholesome, balanced mind/body complex. It can also help with the following:



Managing daily stress levels

Promoting recovery from post-workout training

Encouraging enhanced cognition and focus

Offering an organic, non-GMO formulation with no chemical solvents

You are getting a product that has been made with the highest industry standards.

