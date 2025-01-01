About this product
Relax and repair with Green Vapor CBD Tinctures. This extra-strength tincture is made with 1,000 MG of CBD isolate and MCT Oil (Coconut derived). Safe, affordable, and easy-to-use, each CBD tincture contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night, sublingually.
Offered in a one-ounce bottle containing 30, 1mL servings. The dropper applicator has measurement markers on it (0.25, 0.50, 0.75 and 1mL), allowing for accuracy and flexibility for serving sizes.
Servings:
30 – 1 ml servings
Milligrams per dropper:
1,000mg = 33mg of CBD per 1ml dropper
Ingredients: Organic MCT oil (derived from coconuts), premium hemp extract (cannabidiol) and proprietary terpene blend.
We are able to ship them to all 50 states and internationally.
0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED
Our products include components that support wellness and balance. These hemp components may be able to boost your lifestyle, and are easy to use even on a day-to-day basis. Additionally, CBD may support a wholesome, balanced mind/body complex. It can also help with the following:
Managing daily stress levels
Promoting recovery from post-workout training
Encouraging enhanced cognition and focus
Offering an organic, non-GMO formulation with no chemical solvents
You are getting a product that has been made with the highest industry standards.
Offered in a one-ounce bottle containing 30, 1mL servings. The dropper applicator has measurement markers on it (0.25, 0.50, 0.75 and 1mL), allowing for accuracy and flexibility for serving sizes.
Servings:
30 – 1 ml servings
Milligrams per dropper:
1,000mg = 33mg of CBD per 1ml dropper
Ingredients: Organic MCT oil (derived from coconuts), premium hemp extract (cannabidiol) and proprietary terpene blend.
We are able to ship them to all 50 states and internationally.
0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED
Our products include components that support wellness and balance. These hemp components may be able to boost your lifestyle, and are easy to use even on a day-to-day basis. Additionally, CBD may support a wholesome, balanced mind/body complex. It can also help with the following:
Managing daily stress levels
Promoting recovery from post-workout training
Encouraging enhanced cognition and focus
Offering an organic, non-GMO formulation with no chemical solvents
You are getting a product that has been made with the highest industry standards.
Fulfillment
About this product
Relax and repair with Green Vapor CBD Tinctures. This extra-strength tincture is made with 1,000 MG of CBD isolate and MCT Oil (Coconut derived). Safe, affordable, and easy-to-use, each CBD tincture contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night, sublingually.
Offered in a one-ounce bottle containing 30, 1mL servings. The dropper applicator has measurement markers on it (0.25, 0.50, 0.75 and 1mL), allowing for accuracy and flexibility for serving sizes.
Servings:
30 – 1 ml servings
Milligrams per dropper:
1,000mg = 33mg of CBD per 1ml dropper
Ingredients: Organic MCT oil (derived from coconuts), premium hemp extract (cannabidiol) and proprietary terpene blend.
We are able to ship them to all 50 states and internationally.
0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED
Our products include components that support wellness and balance. These hemp components may be able to boost your lifestyle, and are easy to use even on a day-to-day basis. Additionally, CBD may support a wholesome, balanced mind/body complex. It can also help with the following:
Managing daily stress levels
Promoting recovery from post-workout training
Encouraging enhanced cognition and focus
Offering an organic, non-GMO formulation with no chemical solvents
You are getting a product that has been made with the highest industry standards.
Offered in a one-ounce bottle containing 30, 1mL servings. The dropper applicator has measurement markers on it (0.25, 0.50, 0.75 and 1mL), allowing for accuracy and flexibility for serving sizes.
Servings:
30 – 1 ml servings
Milligrams per dropper:
1,000mg = 33mg of CBD per 1ml dropper
Ingredients: Organic MCT oil (derived from coconuts), premium hemp extract (cannabidiol) and proprietary terpene blend.
We are able to ship them to all 50 states and internationally.
0% THC | NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED
Our products include components that support wellness and balance. These hemp components may be able to boost your lifestyle, and are easy to use even on a day-to-day basis. Additionally, CBD may support a wholesome, balanced mind/body complex. It can also help with the following:
Managing daily stress levels
Promoting recovery from post-workout training
Encouraging enhanced cognition and focus
Offering an organic, non-GMO formulation with no chemical solvents
You are getting a product that has been made with the highest industry standards.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Green Vapor
Green Vapor is one of North America’s premiere cannabis brands, leading in information and technology with a relentless focus on improving the global cannabis community (both medically & recreationally).
Green Vapor was founded in Canada in 2015 with the idea “what we appreciate, appreciates”.
Channeling this idea, The Green Vapor Team decided the best way to appreciate people would be to offer the best cannabis products at the most competitive price points. Since then, The Green Vapor Team has continued to work tirelessly to deliver on this goal, first developing an exceptional product line and then proudly serving over three million satisfied customers and counting.
The Green Vapor Team is is proud to continue offering excellent products to medical patients and recreational customers across the USA and Canada,
committed to continuing its record of excellency and looks forward to appreciating you for many years to come!
Get your Green Vapor products here today!
Green Vapor was founded in Canada in 2015 with the idea “what we appreciate, appreciates”.
Channeling this idea, The Green Vapor Team decided the best way to appreciate people would be to offer the best cannabis products at the most competitive price points. Since then, The Green Vapor Team has continued to work tirelessly to deliver on this goal, first developing an exceptional product line and then proudly serving over three million satisfied customers and counting.
The Green Vapor Team is is proud to continue offering excellent products to medical patients and recreational customers across the USA and Canada,
committed to continuing its record of excellency and looks forward to appreciating you for many years to come!
Get your Green Vapor products here today!
Notice a problem?Report this item