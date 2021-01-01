GreenSeal Cannabis Co.
Chemdawg Ultra
About this product
The offspring of two thoroughbreds – MK Ultra and Chemdawg 91 – this high-THC hybrid sees her Sativa characteristics expressed most strongly.
Mingling dank, earthy, musky Myrcene with bright citrus Ocimene and Germacrene, this combo is further enlivened by a mix of peppery Caryophyllene and gingery Selina-Dienes.
Whole flower available in 3.5 g format.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!