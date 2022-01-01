Greybeard’s Vape Cartridges start from the same premium Live Resin as their Terp Slush dab products, which means they are carefully made with extract sourced from fresh cannabis grown outdoors in Simcoe, Ontario.

As they harvest, their crop is flash-frozen, suspending the cannabinoids and terpenes until finally extracted through their proprietary hydrocarbon process.

The result is an aromatic and flavourful Live Resin, retaining twice the terpene content vs. CO2 extracted dried flower, and allowing them to capture a lush and vivid representation of their beautiful SLK trees at the peak of their outdoor bloom.

Greybeard uses premium AVD 510 Thread cartridges with a 2.0 aperture to ensure a smooth and consistent draw with maximum flavour and a minimum of off-notes, and their unique sliding-top Greybeard tin offers you a premium, reusable and fully recyclable package that minimizes waste.