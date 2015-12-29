Loading…
Mango Kush

HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

This balanced Sativa/Indica hybrid features dense, hand-groomed buds cultivated via an indoor growing program dialed-in to maximize potency, preserve terpenes and amplify effects.
The dominant peppery Caryophyllene zing is softened by the tropical, sweet-yet-earthy Myrcene flavour of fully ripened mangoes, rounded off with zesty citrus lime notes.
There’s no longer a need to choose between an Indica or a Sativa – consumers of Mango Kush get them together in the same container! Whole flower available in 3.5 g format.

Mango Kush effects

Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
