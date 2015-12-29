About this product

This balanced Sativa/Indica hybrid features dense, hand-groomed buds cultivated via an indoor growing program dialed-in to maximize potency, preserve terpenes and amplify effects.

The dominant peppery Caryophyllene zing is softened by the tropical, sweet-yet-earthy Myrcene flavour of fully ripened mangoes, rounded off with zesty citrus lime notes.

There’s no longer a need to choose between an Indica or a Sativa – consumers of Mango Kush get them together in the same container! Whole flower available in 3.5 g format.