GreenSeal Cannabis Co.
Mango Kush
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
This balanced Sativa/Indica hybrid features dense, hand-groomed buds cultivated via an indoor growing program dialed-in to maximize potency, preserve terpenes and amplify effects.
The dominant peppery Caryophyllene zing is softened by the tropical, sweet-yet-earthy Myrcene flavour of fully ripened mangoes, rounded off with zesty citrus lime notes.
There’s no longer a need to choose between an Indica or a Sativa – consumers of Mango Kush get them together in the same container! Whole flower available in 3.5 g format.
Mango Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
829 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
