GreenSeal Cannabis Co.
Mango Kush Pre-rolls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
A peppery Caryophyllene zing is softened by the sweet-earthy Myrcene flavour of ripe mangoes, rounded off with zesty lime notes.
Each 0.5g pre-roll contains top shelf flower cultivated to maximize potency, preserve terpenes and amplify effects. The slim, unbleached paper cones offer a longer, smoother, consistent burn and the 3-packs are sealed by hand to ensure freshness.
There’s no need to choose between an Indica or a Sativa – consumers of Mango Kush get them together in the same container!
Mango Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
829 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
