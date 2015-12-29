About this product

A peppery Caryophyllene zing is softened by the sweet-earthy Myrcene flavour of ripe mangoes, rounded off with zesty lime notes.

Each 0.5g pre-roll contains top shelf flower cultivated to maximize potency, preserve terpenes and amplify effects. The slim, unbleached paper cones offer a longer, smoother, consistent burn and the 3-packs are sealed by hand to ensure freshness.

There’s no need to choose between an Indica or a Sativa – consumers of Mango Kush get them together in the same container!