RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filter-Hydroponic Supplies
With our Stealth RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filter, you will save more water, stabilize pH levels and avoid mineral build-up, and maximize nutrient uptake and minimize lock-out for your prized plants. This filter is essential for the health of beneficial micro-organisms!
Product Description - Stealth RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filter
RO 300 Reverse Osmosis Water Filter-Hydroponic Supplies
With our RO Reverse Osmosis Water Filter-Hydroponic Supplies, you will save more water, stabilize pH levels and avoid mineral build-up, and maximize nutrient uptake and minimize lock-out for your prized plants. This filter is essential for the health of beneficial micro-organisms!
The Stealth RO 300 Reverse Osmosis Water Filter produces up to 300 GPD (gallons per day) of ultra-pure, low PPM water, removing more than 98% of chlorine and contaminants and wasting approximately 50% less water than other RO Systems.
Custom tailored for gardening and hydroponics, this filter is ideal for well water users with iron and sulfur, as well as for city water users with chloramines. Everything is included in the box for quick hook-up – standard 3:1 ratio pre-plumbed, optional 2:1 ratio included.
Included Components
4-stage RO Unit
2 RO Membranes
Earth Friendly Coconut Carbon Filter
Cleanable Sediment Filter
Automatic Shut Off Cartridge
Wall Mountable Metal Bracket
Garden Hose Connector
Inline Shut-Off
8 ft. RO & Drain Line
5 ft. Inlet Line
Filter Wrench
Instructions
Grow Godz
GROW GODZ INC is a wholly Virginia Owned and Operated Online Hydroponics Retailer, a top-notch leading online shop providing customers with high quality and brand name products at unbeatable prices.