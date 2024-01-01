About this product
Introducing Itsy Bitsy Tipsy 6x0.5g Pre-Rolls by Handy Dandies, the epitome of convenience and quality. Expertly crafted from non-irradiated, pesticide-free, hang-dried, hand-trimmed, and indoor-grown cannabis, these pre-rolls ensure a consistently delightful experience. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a casual consumer, savour the unparalleled taste and experience of Itsy Bitsy Tipsy, meticulously prepared for your enjoyment.
PRODUCT TYPE: Pre-Roll
PLANT TYPE: Sativa
LINEAGE: Y-Griega X Snowman
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Creamy Vanilla, Zesty Citrus
TERPENE PROFILE: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool
THC: 18-25%/mg | CBD: 0-0.5%/mg | TERPS: 2.6-3.5%
PACK SIZE: 6X0.5g units/pk
GTIN 12: 00628678533516
SKU: Coming Soon!
Dedicated to providing our customers with a superior product that they can trust, that is non-irradiated, hang-dried, hand-trimmed, and pesticide-free. Our grow team is committed to delivering you premium whole flower that has been lovingly engineered into ready-to-bake pre-rolls. Guided by our core values of respect, integrity, and honesty, we aim to surpass industry standards every step of the way. We’re proud of what we do up here in Northern Ontario and know you will be too.
Expertly crafted, premium cannabis, proudly grown and processed in Sudbury, Ontario.
PRODUCT TYPE: Pre-Roll
PLANT TYPE: Sativa
LINEAGE: Y-Griega X Snowman
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Creamy Vanilla, Zesty Citrus
TERPENE PROFILE: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool
THC: 18-25%/mg | CBD: 0-0.5%/mg | TERPS: 2.6-3.5%
PACK SIZE: 6X0.5g units/pk
GTIN 12: 00628678533516
SKU: Coming Soon!
Dedicated to providing our customers with a superior product that they can trust, that is non-irradiated, hang-dried, hand-trimmed, and pesticide-free. Our grow team is committed to delivering you premium whole flower that has been lovingly engineered into ready-to-bake pre-rolls. Guided by our core values of respect, integrity, and honesty, we aim to surpass industry standards every step of the way. We’re proud of what we do up here in Northern Ontario and know you will be too.
Expertly crafted, premium cannabis, proudly grown and processed in Sudbury, Ontario.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Handy Dandies
SAY HEY TO THE FRESHEST AND FLYEST CANNABIS LINE CRAFTED IN NORTHERN ONTARIO
HANDY, WHO?WHO ARE WE?
Dedicated to providing our customers with a superior product that they can trust, our growing team is committed to delivering you premium whole flower that has been lovingly engineered into ready-to-bake pre-rolls. Guided by our core values of respect, integrity and honesty, we aim to surpass industry standards every step of the way. We’re proud of what we do up here in Northern Ontario and know you will be too.
Life is busy and you want the best. Handy Dandies serves up only expertly crafted pre-roll products in a convenient format to help you conquer the day.
Let us lend you a hand – seriously!
HERE’S HOW WE ROLL (UH- WE MEAN GROW)
We’ve searched far and wide to source only gold-standard genetics and highly sought-after strains as unique as you are.
Our convenient confections are made using only whole milled flower to deliver you optimal flavour experience.
Our products are irradiation-free, pesticide-free, hand-trimmed, and hang-dried that are ready to roll when you are, always.
HANDY, WHO?WHO ARE WE?
Dedicated to providing our customers with a superior product that they can trust, our growing team is committed to delivering you premium whole flower that has been lovingly engineered into ready-to-bake pre-rolls. Guided by our core values of respect, integrity and honesty, we aim to surpass industry standards every step of the way. We’re proud of what we do up here in Northern Ontario and know you will be too.
Life is busy and you want the best. Handy Dandies serves up only expertly crafted pre-roll products in a convenient format to help you conquer the day.
Let us lend you a hand – seriously!
HERE’S HOW WE ROLL (UH- WE MEAN GROW)
We’ve searched far and wide to source only gold-standard genetics and highly sought-after strains as unique as you are.
Our convenient confections are made using only whole milled flower to deliver you optimal flavour experience.
Our products are irradiation-free, pesticide-free, hand-trimmed, and hang-dried that are ready to roll when you are, always.
Notice a problem?Report this item