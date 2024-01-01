About this product
Indulge in the exquisite world of Stoney Baloney Infused 6×0.5g Pre-Rolls by Handy Dandies, meticulously crafted for the true connoisseur who craves the perfect blend of high potency and unparalleled flavour. Our commitment to quality is unwavering – these pre-rolls consist of irradiation-free, pesticide-free, hang-dried, hand-trimmed, indoor-grown premium cannabis, ensuring a smoking experience that transcends the ordinary. Elevate your senses with each puff, savouring the rich terpene profiles and potent effects that only Stoney Baloney can deliver. For those who demand excellence, Stoney Baloney Infused Pre-Rolls by Handy Dandies is the epitome of cannabis sophistication.
AVAILABLE IN MANITOBA, SASKATCHEWAN
PRODUCT TYPE: Infused Pre-Roll
PLANT TYPE: Sativa
STRAIN: Candy Cake X Banana Petrol
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Sweet, Creamy Vanilla, Banana, Citrus
TERPENE PROFILE: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Pinene
THC: 33-38%/mg | CBD: 0-0.5%/mg | TERPS: 2.2-3.5%
PACK SIZE: 6X0.5g units/pk
GTIN 12: 00628678533523
MB SKU: 59206
SK SKU: 62FXB2BJ
At Handy Dandies, we are committed to delivering superior cannabis products you can trust. Thanks to our regimented growing standards, our carefully crafted offerings are always non-irradiated, pesticide-free, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. Grown from seed to harvest, our passionate grow team ensures that every product is lovingly engineered, using sustainable and meticulous processes to preserve the plant’s natural integrity.
Expertly crafted, premium cannabis, pesticide-free, irradiation-free, proudly grown and processed in Sudbury, Ontario.
Stoney Baloney 6x0.5G Kief-Infused Pre-Rolls
About this brand
Handy Dandies
SAY HEY TO THE FRESHEST AND FLYEST CANNABIS LINE CRAFTED IN NORTHERN ONTARIO
HANDY, WHO?WHO ARE WE?
Dedicated to providing our customers with a superior product that they can trust, our growing team is committed to delivering you premium whole flower that has been lovingly engineered into ready-to-bake pre-rolls. Guided by our core values of respect, integrity and honesty, we aim to surpass industry standards every step of the way. We’re proud of what we do up here in Northern Ontario and know you will be too.
Life is busy and you want the best. Handy Dandies serves up only expertly crafted pre-roll products in a convenient format to help you conquer the day.
Let us lend you a hand – seriously!
HERE’S HOW WE ROLL (UH- WE MEAN GROW)
We’ve searched far and wide to source only gold-standard genetics and highly sought-after strains as unique as you are.
Our convenient confections are made using only whole milled flower to deliver you optimal flavour experience.
Our products are irradiation-free, pesticide-free, hand-trimmed, and hang-dried that are ready to roll when you are, always.
