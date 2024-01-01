About this product
Experience the burst of flavour and relaxation with Handy Dandies’ Itsy Bitsy Tipsy 1×0.5g Zest Zingers pre-roll! This delightful pre-roll is designed to elevate your smoking experience to new heights. Each compact 0.5g roll is crafted with care, ensuring that you enjoy only the finest quality cannabis. Hand-trimmed, hang-dried, and carefully packaged by hand, this pre-roll exemplifies our commitment to purity and excellence. Indulge in the invigorating zest and smooth smoke of our Zest Zingers, knowing that you’re savouring a premium product made with the highest standards in mind. Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or sharing good times with friends, Itsy Bitsy Tipsy Zest Zingers by Handy Dandies are the perfect choice for a memorable and enjoyable smoking experience.
AVAILABLE IN ONTARIO, MANITOBA, SASKATCHEWAN
PRODUCT TYPE: Pre-Roll
PLANT TYPE: Sativa
STRAIN: Wedding Cake X Project 4516
FLAVOUR PROFILE: Sweet, Fruit, Candy, Gas
TERPENE PROFILE: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool
THC: 20-25%/mg | CBD: 0-0.5%/mg | TERPS: 1.6-3.0%
PACK SIZE: 1X0.5g units/pk
GTIN 12: 00628678533561
ON SKU: 105440_1x0.5g
MB SKU: 59211
SK SKU: 70KVUGQ4
At Handy Dandies, we are committed to delivering superior cannabis products you can trust. Thanks to our regimented growing standards, our carefully crafted offerings are always non-irradiated, pesticide-free, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. Grown from seed to harvest, our passionate grow team ensures that every product is lovingly engineered, using sustainable and meticulous processes to preserve the plant’s natural integrity.
Expertly crafted, premium cannabis, pesticide-free, irradiation-free, proudly grown and processed in Sudbury, Ontario.
Zest Zingers 1x0.5g Pre-Rolls
About this brand
Handy Dandies
SAY HEY TO THE FRESHEST AND FLYEST CANNABIS LINE CRAFTED IN NORTHERN ONTARIO
HANDY, WHO?WHO ARE WE?
Dedicated to providing our customers with a superior product that they can trust, our growing team is committed to delivering you premium whole flower that has been lovingly engineered into ready-to-bake pre-rolls. Guided by our core values of respect, integrity and honesty, we aim to surpass industry standards every step of the way. We’re proud of what we do up here in Northern Ontario and know you will be too.
Life is busy and you want the best. Handy Dandies serves up only expertly crafted pre-roll products in a convenient format to help you conquer the day.
Let us lend you a hand – seriously!
HERE’S HOW WE ROLL (UH- WE MEAN GROW)
We’ve searched far and wide to source only gold-standard genetics and highly sought-after strains as unique as you are.
Our convenient confections are made using only whole milled flower to deliver you optimal flavour experience.
Our products are irradiation-free, pesticide-free, hand-trimmed, and hang-dried that are ready to roll when you are, always.
