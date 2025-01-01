Calm Seas CBD-Infused Seltzer is a crisp and refreshing sparkling beverage with a light black cherry essence. Formulated with our flavorless, water-soluble CBD, each can has 25mg of THC-free CBD. Zero carbs, sodium, fat or calories. Non-alcoholic and 0.0% ABV.
Pesticide-free & non-GMO US-grown using natural farming practices Non-intoxicating, zero high 0% THC Lab tested
Ingredients: Water, natural black cherry flavor, cannabidiol (CBD), citric acid
Suggested Use: Each can contains one serving. Not intended for use by minors.
Black Cherry CBD-Infused Seltzer, 4 Pack 25mg per 12 fl. oz. can
Calm Seas CBD-Infused Seltzer is a crisp and refreshing sparkling beverage with a light black cherry essence. Formulated with our flavorless, water-soluble CBD, each can has 25mg of THC-free CBD. Zero carbs, sodium, fat or calories. Non-alcoholic and 0.0% ABV.
Pesticide-free & non-GMO US-grown using natural farming practices Non-intoxicating, zero high 0% THC Lab tested
Ingredients: Water, natural black cherry flavor, cannabidiol (CBD), citric acid
Suggested Use: Each can contains one serving. Not intended for use by minors.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!