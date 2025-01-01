A perfect way to try a CBD gel, cream and salve and see what works best for you! This trial pack includes our 3 most popular products in 1 oz sizes: Tangerine Relief Gel, Eucalyptus Orange Salve, and Sandalwood Healing Cream.



Tangerine Relief Gel



When shoulders ache and sleep is miles away or calves are torn up from a day on the mountain, this gel is a go-to. Cooling menthol and warming capsicum and camphor oil take the edge off, dull the pain and help us move on. We’ve added a bit of arnica which is shown to provide relief for pain and swelling associated with bruises, aches, and sprains. Check the elevated Full Spectrum Hemp Oil content – good things are happening.



Ingredient Superstars:

185 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

Capsicum

Camphor Oil

Menthol

Arnica

Tangerine Essential Oil

Sandalwood Healing Cream



A touch of copaiba makes this the leather jacket of CBD creams– wear it everywhere. Try it on your cuts, scrapes and rashes and see them fade fast. Packed full of antioxidants, it helps fight wrinkles and against daily impurities while deeply moisturizing. The woodsy scent and creamy consistency make it perfect for badass women, their male friends and everyone in between.



Ingredient Superstars:

250 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

Copaiba oil

Vitamins A, B5, C & E

Organic jojoba oil

Avocado oil

Rosehip seed oil

Sandalwood Essential Oil

Eucalyptus Orange Salve



This is where we started- a double boiler in my kitchen, beeswax, shea butter, olive oil, and a basket of hemp trimmings. We added eucalyptus and orange essential oils to compliment the earthy scent and started sharing with our family and friends. Ex-Olympians and weekend warriors alike have given us the thumbs up for this keeping them on the run, the ride, or the trail. I’ve got a tube in my gym bag, my bathroom and my ski jacket. Don’t forget the modern-day foe, achy computer neck- it could use a good rub every once in a while, too.



Ingredient Superstars:

250 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

Beeswax

Shea butter

Cold-pressed Olive Oil

Eucalyptus Essential Oil

Orange Essential Oil

Peppermint Essential Oil

