The FURY 2 is the smallest dry material Convection Technology Vaporizer to hit the market. Small and discreet - yet as powerful as they come. This vaporizer is excellent for stealthy use on the road with plenty of power for home use as well. Whether you take short or long draws - this little beast delivers! The Convection Technology of the FURY 2 combines full hot air convection heating with a slight amount of radiant heat giving you massive vapor production from the very first draw. This unique Convection Technology gives you extremely even extraction without ever needing to stir your material.



The FURY 2 is wrapped in a solid Kirsite Alloy Unibody, delivers enormous vapor production in about 20 seconds and has a Glass Vapor Path for pure flavor.



The FURY 2 also includes these free extras:

- Borosilicate Glass WPA (Water Pipe Adaptor)

- Protective 'Smell' Cover



FEATURES:

OLED digital screen

Precision digital temperature control

Glass vapor path

Very Low draw resistance

20 Second heat-up time

Isolated air path - food-grade stainless steel

Stainless steel vapor path and chamber - food-grade



