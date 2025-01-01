Hello Mary’s Governmint Oasis Greenhouse Flower is a balanced hybrid offering a complex flavor profile of sweet mint, earthy pine, and subtle citrus. Grown in a controlled greenhouse environment, these dense, frosty buds deliver a potent, long-lasting high that blends uplifting cerebral effects with soothing body relaxation. Perfect for any time of day, it’s a flavorful and versatile choice for both focus and unwinding.



◆ GMO x Gush Mints



◆ Hybrid



◆ Greenhouse Grown

