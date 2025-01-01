Dulce de Limon Live Rosin delivers a citrus-forward experience with bold lemon zest and sweet creamy undertones. This sativa-leaning hybrid offers an uplifting, energetic high ideal for daytime sessions or creative exploration. Crafted from fresh frozen flower and pressed without solvents, it preserves the full terpene profile and potency of the original strain. Expect a smooth, flavorful dab with a clean finish and a focused, euphoric effect.



◆ Lemon G x Dulce de Uva



◆ Sativa-leaning Hybrid



◆ Single Sourced

