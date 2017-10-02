Crunk Juice Live Rosin is a hybrid concentrate that captures bold flavor and smooth potency through solventless extraction. Known for its fruity, candy-like sweetness with subtle earthy undertones, this strain offers a balanced high that combines an uplifting cerebral buzz with deep physical relaxation. The live rosin process preserves the full terpene profile, delivering a fresh, aromatic dab that’s both flavorful and powerful. Perfect for those seeking a clean, full-spectrum experience with a mix of energy and calm.



◆ Grape God x Blueberry x White Widow



◆ Hybrid



◆ Single Sourced

