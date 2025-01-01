About this product
Apples & Bananas High THCA Live Sugar (Sugar Wax)
Apples & Bananas Sugar is a high-quality, high terpene concentrate made from fresh-frozen, live flower material. This strain delivers pungent flavor profile that smells like apples and bananas!
What is Live Sugar?
Sugar, also known as Sugar Wax dabs, is a live-resin concentrate that has small granular crystal cannabinoid formations. It’s an easy to scoop consistency that burns clean and delivers strong effects.
Made using a hydrocarbon extraction process, Sugar has a wide range of colors from white and yellow, to amber and orange colors. It’s perfect for dabbing in your rig or electric vaporizer. The best temperature for dabbing would be 315-450°F, which will ensure a smooth and pleasant experience.
Bowl topping is also a popular option - increase the potency and effect of your flower filled bowl by putting some sugar on the top.
1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizers.
Apples & Bananas Live Sugar is a must-have for any concentrate connoisseur!
Apples & Bananas Sugar Cannabinoids
THCa: 93.57%
TOTAL CANNABINOIDS: 93.75%
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
