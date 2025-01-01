Banana Kush High THCA Live Resin

Banana Kush THCa Live Resin is a masterful extract derived from the beloved Banana Kush strain—a flavorful hybrid born from the fusion of Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. This high THCA concentrate delivers the signature mellow euphoria and gentle body buzz Banana Kush is known for, making it a go-to for easing stress and boosting creative energy.



Banana Kush High THCA Live Resin bursts with the sweet aroma of ripe bananas, underscored by soft hints of tropical fruit and earthiness. The flavor mirrors the scent—smooth, fruity, and rich—offering a laid-back, blissful experience ideal for creative focus or relaxed social vibes.



Available in 1 gram or 3.5 gram Baller Jar



Compatible with the Puffco concentrate vaporizer



Banana Kush Live Resin Cannabinoids

THCA: 85.62%

Total Cannabinoids: 85.82%

