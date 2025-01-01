What is Banana MAC CBD THCa Flower Strain?

Looking for a fun and delicious way to enjoy your favorite cannabis strain? Look no further than Banana MAC CBD THCa Flower Strain! These Buds are fresh and dense, shaped like hail-sized golf balls and reminiscent of overripe bananas and banana bread.



Banana MAC is a hemp expression of a similar high THCa variety bred by the famed breeder Capulator. A unique cut, Banana MAC is grown indoors, and is a powerhouse for effects. Extremely potent and frosty, Banana MAC is not to be underestimated. It uniquely expresses high amounts of THCA, while still maintaining delta-9 compliance.



Banana MAC is high in the terpene Linalool and Limonene, two terpenes rarely found as dominant in hemp varieties.



No matter how you choose to enjoy them, Banana MAC is sure to please!



Type I, Type II, and Type III Banana MAC:

Banana MAC Type III Strain Cannabinoids



CBD: 16.43%

Total Cannabinoids: 20.85%

Terpenes: 1.48%

Banana MAC Type II Strain Cannabinoids

CBD: 9.92%

THCA: 5%

Total Cannabinoids: 17.92%

Terpenes: 1.48%

Banana MAC Type I Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 22.24%

Total Cannabinoids: 24.50%

Terpenes: 1.48%

Banana MAC Strain Terpene Profile

Myrcene (0.81%)

Linalool (0.35%)

Limonene (0.14%)

Banana MAC CBD THCA Strain Effects

Looking for a strain that will leave you feeling uplifted and comfortable? Look no further than the Banana MAC! This indica-dominant hybrid features high levels of THCA, making it perfect for those seeking powerful effects. Whether you're enjoying a cozy night in or exploring the great outdoors, MAC is sure to provide the perfect level of relaxation.



So why not give this versatile strain a try today? You won't be disappointed!



Genotype: Banana MAC



Phenotype: Banana MAC





