What is Black Cherry Gelato THCa Flower Strain?

Black Cherry Gelato THCa Flower Strain is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa), crafted through the expert crossing of Black Cherry Funk and Acai strains. This strain stands out for its superb flavor profile and deeply relaxing effects, making it a favorite among indica enthusiasts who also cherish a great taste. Black Cherry Gelato is distinguished by its sweet, fruity cherry berry flavor, enriched with a subtle skunky herbal touch, providing a delightful sensory experience. The buds are known for their dense structure and a striking appearance with a sweet aroma that intensifies upon combustion.



Black Cherry Gelato Terpenes

The terpene profile of Black Cherry Gelato is rich and effective, led by limonene, caryophyllene, and humulene. Limonene offers a refreshing citrus note that brightens the sweet and fruity flavors, contributing to the strain's mood-elevating properties. Caryophyllene adds a spicy and woody undertone, enhancing the complexity of the flavor and providing stress-relieving benefits. Humulene contributes an earthy, hoppy aroma, which complements the other terpenes and adds to the overall calming effects. This synergistic combination of terpenes not only makes Black Cherry Gelato a joy to consume but also enhances its therapeutic potential.



Black Cherry Gelato Strain Cannabinoids

THCA: 24.12%

Total Cannabinoids: 24.83%

D9-THC: 0.29%

Black Cherry Gelato THCA Strain Effects

Black Cherry Gelato is known for inducing a profoundly relaxing experience, starting with a mild elevation in mood that gradually transitions into a deep sense of calm. The initial uplifting effect gently soothes the mind, paving the way for a serene relaxation that envelops the body. This makes Black Cherry Gelato perfect for unwinding in the evening or enjoying a laid-back weekend. The strain’s ability to ease into relaxation without overwhelming sedation makes it suitable for those looking to de-stress and enjoy a peaceful time, enhancing leisure activities or simply chilling at home.



Genotype: Black Cherry Gelato (Black Cherry Funk x Acai)



Phenotype: Black Cherry Gelato

