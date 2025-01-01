About this product
What is Black Ice THCa Flower Strain?
Black Ice THCa Flower Strain is a dynamic cannabis strain, resulting from the fusion of MAC1 and Oreoz, known for its refreshing minty and berry flavors. This hybrid offers a well-balanced experience, providing mental alertness alongside physical relaxation, making it a versatile choice for various activities. Its unique aroma, combining earthy undertones with berry and mint notes, has made Black Ice a sought-after strain among cannabis enthusiasts.
Black Ice Terpenes
Black Ice's terpene profile includes:
Caryophyllene: Contributes a spicy, peppery note, potentially aiding in stress relief and offering anti-inflammatory benefits.
Myrcene: Adds an earthy, musky aroma, enhancing the strain's relaxing effects and possibly increasing the permeability of other cannabinoids.
Limonene: Brings a citrusy, uplifting scent, known for its mood-enhancing properties and potential to reduce stress.
These terpenes not only define Black Ice's cool and minty essence but also play a significant role in its therapeutic effects.
Black Ice Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 26.03%
Total Cannabinoids: 27.45%
Total Terpenes: 3.46%
D9-THC: 0.26%
Black Ice THCA Strain Effects
Black Ice starts with a cerebral lift, providing clarity and focus, ideal for creative or productive endeavors. As the high progresses, it gently transitions into a soothing body relaxation, easing physical tension without causing lethargy. This balanced effect profile makes Black Ice suitable for both daytime use and evening relaxation, appealing to users looking for a strain that doesn't compromise on either mental or physical comfort.
Genotype: MAC1 x Oreoz
Phenotype: Black Ice
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
