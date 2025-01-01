Black Maple THCA Live Rosin

Black Maple THCa Live Rosin is a premium, solventless concentrate crafted from the unique hybrid strain—Black Maple, a bold cross of Dulce de Uva and Sherbanger.



This hybrid delivers a luxurious burst of berry sweetness layered with earthy spice and gas. With a balanced blend of uplifting and relaxing effects, Black Maple Rosin is a must-try for connoisseurs craving complexity and depth in every dab.



Black Maple Cannabinoids:

THCa: 81.85%



Why Choose Our Black Maple Rosin?

Solventless Purity:

Pressed using only heat and pressure, our rosin captures the purest essence of the plant—no solvents, no shortcuts.



High THCA Potency:

Expect THCA levels above 81%, delivering powerful, full-spectrum effects perfect for seasoned consumers.



Sweet Terpene Profile:

Savor rich layers of ripe berries, maple sweetness, creamy spice, and bold gas. A flavor-packed dab that evolves with every hit.



Cold-Cure Perfection:

Our cold-cure method preserves fragile terpenes, ensuring a smooth and deeply flavorful experience every time.



Full-Spectrum Entourage Effect:

Cannabinoids and terpenes combine to deliver a perfectly balanced high—elevating your mind while relaxing your body.



Ideal For:

Cannabis enthusiasts who appreciate bold, berry-forward flavors and a balanced, immersive hybrid experience.

