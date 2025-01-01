Blockberry Strain Highlights

Type: Evenly balanced hybrid (50% Indica / 50% Sativa)



Parent Strains: Black Cherry Punch × Tropicana Cookies



Appearance: Dense, olive-green buds with deep purple hues and a heavy layer of frosty trichomes



Flavors: Sweet berry, creamy vanilla, citrus orange, and subtle chocolate notes



Aroma: Earthy and musky with hints of citrus, vanilla, and spicy chocolate



THCa Levels: High THCa Flower 28.46%



Effects: Euphoric, creative, and energetic with a hazy “blockhead” feeling and mood-lifting potential



What is Blockberry Strain?

Blockberry is a hybrid weed strain crafted by crossing Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, resulting in a perfectly balanced 50/50 indica-sativa profile.



Also known as Superboof, Blockberry strain is loved for its blend of flavor and potency. It delivers sweet, fruity notes of berry, orange, and vanilla, making each session smooth and flavorful.



Many cannabis consumers are drawn to the Blockberry strain effects, which often include a creative head buzz, euphoric lift, and bursts of energy. Whether you're searching for the Blockberry weed strain online or want to explore what makes it unique, this strain continues to build a strong reputation in the community.



Blockberry Strain Cannabinoids

THCa : 28.46%

Delta 9 THC - 0.01%

Total Cannabinoids: 28.46%



Blockberry Strain Terpenes

The Blockberry strain terpene profile is led by myrcene, followed by limonene and caryophyllene.



Myrcene brings a musky, earthy aroma and is commonly linked to calming and anti-inflammatory effects.



Limonene adds a citrusy punch while supporting mood and stress relief.



Caryophyllene rounds it out with spicy, woody notes, known for its role in easing pain and anxiety.



Together, these terpenes create a layered sensory experience—fruity, zesty, and slightly herbal. If you're exploring the Blockberry weed strain for its aroma or effects, this well-balanced terpene lineup makes it a top contender for flavor lovers and therapeutic users alike.



Blockberry Strain Effects

The Blockberry strain effects hit fast, starting with a creative spark and a wave of euphoria that lifts your mood and sharpens focus. It’s an ideal companion for social sessions or solo creative time.



As the high settles, users often report a “blockhead” sensation—hazy, giggly, and deeply relaxed.



Its balanced nature makes it suitable for both day and night, depending on your vibe. If you're after something that blends mental energy with a mellow body buzz, Blockberry won’t disappoint.



Blockberry Genotype

Blockberry is a genetic cross between Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, two flavorful and potent cultivars. This pairing produces a 50/50 indica and sativa balance, giving Blockberry its hybrid effects and complex profile of aroma, flavor, and potency.



Blockberry Phenotype

The Blockberry strain showcases dense, olive-green buds with dark purple undertones and a frosty blanket of trichomes. Its sturdy structure reflects both indica weight and sativa vigor.



Visually stunning and potent in aroma, Blockberry stands out in any lineup for both its bag appeal and terpene-rich profile.

