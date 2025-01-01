About this product
Buy Blue Dream High THCa Live Sugar online – a premium sativa-dominant concentrate crafted for creative highs and smooth, fruity flavor.
Perfect for dabbing or bowl-topping, this live sugar hits with a balanced effect that starts in the mind and settles into the body.
Now available in 1 gram and 3.5 gram jars. Shipped fast and discreet.
Blue Dream High THCa Live Sugar Highlights
Type: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid (60% Sativa / 40% Indica)
Parent Strains: Blueberry × Haze
Texture: Wet sugar with glistening THCa crystals
Flavors: Sweet berry, blueberry, fruity, vanilla
Aroma: Earthy, fruity, soft vanilla
THCa Levels: 93.57%
Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene
Effects: Creative, euphoric, uplifted
Sizes: 1 gram and 3.5 gram Baller Jar
Usage: Dab rig, Puffco, or bowl-topping
What is Blue Dream High THCa Live Sugar?
Blue Dream High THCa Live Sugar is a concentrated take on the fan-favorite Blue Dream strain.
This sativa-dominant hybrid is extracted fresh to preserve its natural terpene profile and mood-boosting effects.
Live Sugar delivers a granular, wet texture that scoops easily and vaporizes clean. Ideal for both new dabbers and seasoned heads, this format locks in the flavor and potency of the original flower.
Blue Dream High THCa Live Sugar Effects
Expect an uplifting wave of cerebral energy followed by mellow body relaxation. It's the kind of high that boosts creativity, improves mood, and keeps your body calm while your mind flies.
Most users report:
Mental clarity
Gentle euphoria
Full-body ease
Mood elevation
Creative focus
Blue Dream High THCa Cannabinoids
THCa: 93.57%
Total Cannabinoids: 93.75%
Blue Dream High THCa Live Sugar Terpenes
The terpene trio in Blue Dream makes it both flavorful and functional:
Myrcene – Adds relaxation and earthy depth
Pinene – Uplifts and sharpens focus
Caryophyllene – Brings a grounding calm and subtle spice
How to Use Blue Dream High THCa Live Sugar
Best dabbed between 315–450°F for optimal flavor and smooth clouds.
Use it with a dab rig, Puffco, or any e-rig of your choice.
Want to elevate your bowl? Just sprinkle a bit over flower to boost both the potency and flavor.
This sugar is easy to work with and ideal for both solo seshes and social highs.
Start slow – the effects build beautifully.
Why Choose Hemp Hop for Blue Dream Live Sugar?
Strain-Specific Source: Extracted from fresh-frozen Blue Dream flower
Clean Extraction: Made using hydrocarbon methods for terpene preservation
Tested & Verified: Third-party lab tested for potency and purity
Cold-Stored: Maintains consistency, aroma, and taste
Customer Approved: Trusted by 100,000+ customers across the country
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
