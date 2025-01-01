About this product
What is Blue Dream THCa Flower Strain?
Blue Dream THCa Flower Strain is a beloved sativa-dominant hybrid, resulting from the cross of Blueberry and Haze, often credited to the legendary breeder DJ Short from Santa Cruz. This strain has become a staple in the cannabis world, cherished for its balanced cerebral buzz and full-body relaxation, making it a versatile choice for both recreational and medicinal users.
Blue Dream Terpenes
Blue Dream's terpene profile is a blend of:
Pinene: Contributes a fresh, pine-like aroma, potentially aiding in alertness and memory retention.
Myrcene: Adds an earthy, musky scent, known for its sedative effects, enhancing the strain's relaxing properties.
Caryophyllene: Brings a spicy, peppery note, which might offer anti-inflammatory benefits, complementing the strain's therapeutic profile.
These terpenes not only shape Blue Dream's distinctive aroma but also enhance its overall effects.
Blue Dream Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 24.51%
Total Cannabinoids: 25.44%
Total Terpenes: 1.36%
D9-THC: 0.24%
Blue Dream THCA Strain Effects
Blue Dream delivers a well-balanced high, starting with a clear-headed euphoria that sparks creativity and focus, making it excellent for daytime activities. As the experience evolves, it transitions into a gentle, soothing body relaxation, easing physical tension without overwhelming drowsiness. This makes Blue Dream a versatile choice for users looking to maintain productivity while enjoying a sense of calm and well-being.
Genotype: Blueberry x Haze (Bred by DJ Short)
Phenotype: Blue Dream
Blue Dream THCa Flower Strain is a beloved sativa-dominant hybrid, resulting from the cross of Blueberry and Haze, often credited to the legendary breeder DJ Short from Santa Cruz. This strain has become a staple in the cannabis world, cherished for its balanced cerebral buzz and full-body relaxation, making it a versatile choice for both recreational and medicinal users.
Blue Dream Terpenes
Blue Dream's terpene profile is a blend of:
Pinene: Contributes a fresh, pine-like aroma, potentially aiding in alertness and memory retention.
Myrcene: Adds an earthy, musky scent, known for its sedative effects, enhancing the strain's relaxing properties.
Caryophyllene: Brings a spicy, peppery note, which might offer anti-inflammatory benefits, complementing the strain's therapeutic profile.
These terpenes not only shape Blue Dream's distinctive aroma but also enhance its overall effects.
Blue Dream Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 24.51%
Total Cannabinoids: 25.44%
Total Terpenes: 1.36%
D9-THC: 0.24%
Blue Dream THCA Strain Effects
Blue Dream delivers a well-balanced high, starting with a clear-headed euphoria that sparks creativity and focus, making it excellent for daytime activities. As the experience evolves, it transitions into a gentle, soothing body relaxation, easing physical tension without overwhelming drowsiness. This makes Blue Dream a versatile choice for users looking to maintain productivity while enjoying a sense of calm and well-being.
Genotype: Blueberry x Haze (Bred by DJ Short)
Phenotype: Blue Dream
Fulfillment
About this product
What is Blue Dream THCa Flower Strain?
Blue Dream THCa Flower Strain is a beloved sativa-dominant hybrid, resulting from the cross of Blueberry and Haze, often credited to the legendary breeder DJ Short from Santa Cruz. This strain has become a staple in the cannabis world, cherished for its balanced cerebral buzz and full-body relaxation, making it a versatile choice for both recreational and medicinal users.
Blue Dream Terpenes
Blue Dream's terpene profile is a blend of:
Pinene: Contributes a fresh, pine-like aroma, potentially aiding in alertness and memory retention.
Myrcene: Adds an earthy, musky scent, known for its sedative effects, enhancing the strain's relaxing properties.
Caryophyllene: Brings a spicy, peppery note, which might offer anti-inflammatory benefits, complementing the strain's therapeutic profile.
These terpenes not only shape Blue Dream's distinctive aroma but also enhance its overall effects.
Blue Dream Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 24.51%
Total Cannabinoids: 25.44%
Total Terpenes: 1.36%
D9-THC: 0.24%
Blue Dream THCA Strain Effects
Blue Dream delivers a well-balanced high, starting with a clear-headed euphoria that sparks creativity and focus, making it excellent for daytime activities. As the experience evolves, it transitions into a gentle, soothing body relaxation, easing physical tension without overwhelming drowsiness. This makes Blue Dream a versatile choice for users looking to maintain productivity while enjoying a sense of calm and well-being.
Genotype: Blueberry x Haze (Bred by DJ Short)
Phenotype: Blue Dream
Blue Dream THCa Flower Strain is a beloved sativa-dominant hybrid, resulting from the cross of Blueberry and Haze, often credited to the legendary breeder DJ Short from Santa Cruz. This strain has become a staple in the cannabis world, cherished for its balanced cerebral buzz and full-body relaxation, making it a versatile choice for both recreational and medicinal users.
Blue Dream Terpenes
Blue Dream's terpene profile is a blend of:
Pinene: Contributes a fresh, pine-like aroma, potentially aiding in alertness and memory retention.
Myrcene: Adds an earthy, musky scent, known for its sedative effects, enhancing the strain's relaxing properties.
Caryophyllene: Brings a spicy, peppery note, which might offer anti-inflammatory benefits, complementing the strain's therapeutic profile.
These terpenes not only shape Blue Dream's distinctive aroma but also enhance its overall effects.
Blue Dream Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 24.51%
Total Cannabinoids: 25.44%
Total Terpenes: 1.36%
D9-THC: 0.24%
Blue Dream THCA Strain Effects
Blue Dream delivers a well-balanced high, starting with a clear-headed euphoria that sparks creativity and focus, making it excellent for daytime activities. As the experience evolves, it transitions into a gentle, soothing body relaxation, easing physical tension without overwhelming drowsiness. This makes Blue Dream a versatile choice for users looking to maintain productivity while enjoying a sense of calm and well-being.
Genotype: Blueberry x Haze (Bred by DJ Short)
Phenotype: Blue Dream
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
Notice a problem?Report this item