What is Blueberry Sunrise CBD THCa Flower Strain?

Blueberry Sunrise CBD THCa Flower Strain stands out in the mixed cannabinoid series for its distinct and captivating aroma and flavor profile. This strain embodies an authentic blueberry scent, deeply enriched by complex undertones that evoke a sense of dedication and intensity.



The flavor journey with Blueberry Sunrise is nothing short of extraordinary, reminiscent of the sensation of enjoying an acai bowl in Hawaii, complemented by the playful zing of a Blue Moon beer. The origin of Blueberry Sunrise marks the successful fusion of two outstanding profiles: the high THC lineage and Orange Sunrise, renowned for its consistently high terpene content. This blend has realized a dream of crafting a strain that excels in potency, aromatic depth, and flavor richness.



Blueberry Sunrise Type II Strain Cannabinoids

CBD: 10.55%

THCA: 5.57%

Total Cannabinoids: 17.72%

Terpenes: 3.37%

Blueberry Sunrise Strain Terpene Profile

Caryophyllene (1.49%)

Limonene (0.59%)

Myrcene (0.47%)

Blueberry Sunrise CBD THCA Strain Effects

Blueberry Sunrise offers a unique set of effects that reflect its mixed cannabinoid and rich terpene profile. Users can anticipate an uplifting start that gradually transitions into a state of blissful relaxation. The initial euphoria is marked by an increase in creativity and mood enhancement, making Blueberry Sunrise an ideal choice for those seeking inspiration or a boost in their day. As the effects mature, a calming serenity envelops the body, providing relief from stress and tension without leading to overwhelming sedation. This balanced effect profile makes Blueberry Sunrise a versatile strain, suitable for both daytime and evening use, and especially appealing to those seeking a multifaceted cannabis experience that combines the best of flavor, aroma, and impact.



Genotype: Acai Diesel (Blueberry Pancakes x Orange Sunrise)



Phenotype: Blueberry Sunrise

