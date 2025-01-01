About this product
Breathstar Strain Highlights
Cross: Peanut Butter Breath × Star Kush
Type: Hybrid
Flavor: Nutty, Funky, Diesel
Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric, Heavy
Appearance: Dense buds with deep hues and frosty trichomes
Breathstar Strain Cannabinoids
THCa: 23.24%
Delta 9 THC - 0.12%
Total Cannabinoids: 24.87%
Breathstar Strain Terpenes
While full terpene tests are pending, Breathstar is expected to carry dominant notes of:
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Myrcene
Breahstar Strain Effects
Breathstar brings a heavy-hitting high that combines mental euphoria with full-body relaxation. Expect a wave of calming energy that starts behind the eyes, slowly sinking into your body like a warm blanket.
Perfect for cozy evenings, easing stress, sparking creativity, or simply catching up on much-needed rest.
Commonly reported effects:
Relaxation
Euphoric uplift
Physical calm
Increased appetite
Breathstar Genotype
Peanut Butter Breath × Star Kush
A true powerhouse cross, bringing out the best nutty funk and diesel depth from both parent strains.
Breathstar Phenotype
Breathstar buds are curvy, colorful, and dense. Expect shades of deep green and purple throughout the flower, highlighted by bright orange pistils and a heavy coating of frosty trichomes. The structure is tight yet vibrant, showcasing the beauty inherited from its Peanut Butter Breath lineage.
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
