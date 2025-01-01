About this product
What is Cakeberry Brulee CBD Strain?
Unveiling Cakeberry Brulee, a luxurious blend derived from two meticulously inbred lineages that are synonymous with opulence. Immerse yourself in an olfactory delight, where the rich undertones of luscious grape blend effortlessly with the zesty edge of lemon. Upon a closer encounter, the notes metamorphose, revealing an exhilarating cocktail of spruce tips, decadent grape candy, and an intoxicating gasoline undertone, enveloped in a plethora of citrus melodies.
Visually, Cakeberry Brulee paints a mesmerizing canvas of colors. The vibrant green, regal purple, subtle khaki, and luminescent white buds capture the essence of nature's palette. Each bud, unique in its shade, is united by a crystalline frosty sheen, reminiscent of the iconic Purple Kush strains from yesteryears.
Cakeberry Brulee Strain Cannabinoids
CBD: 13.60%
Total Cannabinoids: 18.11%
Terpenes: 0.55%
Cakeberry Brulee (THCA Infused) Strain Cannabinoids
THCA: 13.90%
CBD: 9.03%
Total Cannabinoids: 25.31%
Terpenes: 0.55%
Cakeberry Brulee CBD Strain Terpene Profile
Myrcene 0.20%
Caryophyllene 0.10%
Linalool 0.08%
Cakeberry Brulee Hemp Strain Effects
Indulgence takes a new form with Cakeberry Brulee. The inaugural draw teases with a grape-inspired sweetness, reminiscent of vintage vineyards, chased by a vivacious splash of lemon. As the flavors mingle, subtle kush nuances emerge, adding depth to the already intricate dance of tastes. Beyond its distinguished taste, Cakeberry Brulee promises an equilibrium of cerebral exhilaration and soothing relaxation, making it a fitting choice for moments of introspection or jovial camaraderie.
Genotype: Cakeberry Brulee
Chemotype: Type III CBD
Phenotype: Cakeberry Brulee
Geneticist: Oregon CBD Seeds
About this brand
Hemp Hop
Hemp Hop is a vertically integrated brand that puts quality of products and experience first! We cultivate and produce all products in-house to ensure quality from seed-to-shelf.
🌱Indoor Cultivation- Indoor Hemp Flower
☄️Home of Asteroids®
🍯Live Resin Vapes - fresh frozen whole-plant extract.
⭐Manufacturing of Vape Cartridges, Concentrate, Live Resin, Comets, Prerolleds, 🍬Cannabinoid gummies, including: CBD - CBN - CBG - Delta 8 - Delta 9 - Live Resin Gummies.
